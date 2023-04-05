ISRO organises workshop for Chandrayaan-3 mission

April 05, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which is planning to launch the Chandrayaan-3 between June and July this year, organised a two-day workshop on science and data analysis aspects of the lunar mission.

The workshop which was held on March 28 and 29 at the Indian Space Science Data Centre, Byalalu, near Bengaluru comprised lectures on the Indian lunar exploration programme, setting the context for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, data archival and dissemination aspects and the scientific experiments on Chandrayaan-3.

“Extensive hands-on training on the processing and analysing the laboratory data of the Chandrayaan-3 payloads, and a dedicated interaction session between the participants from the academia and institutes with the scientists from ISRO and Department of Space (DOS) were the major focus of the workshop,” ISRO said.

It added that the workshop was attended by 50 participants from outside the DOS, which included 24 faculty members and senior students from Universities and Institutes who would use the lunar data. A total number of 33 Indian academic institutes outside DOS were represented in the workshop. Around 20 scientists from ISRO and DOS gave presentations on science payloads and conducted the hands-on sessions.

Chandrayaan-3 mission carries scientific instruments to study the thermo-physical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

The students who attended the workshop got introductory training on how to analyse in-situ data and will be using the data analysis manual for further preparedness for analysing Chandrayaan-3 data.