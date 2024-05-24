GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ISRO Chairman seeks more investment from industry in space sector

Somanath also stressed the need for international space cooperation as India is embarking on multiple missions

Published - May 24, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday and held discussions with ISRO Chairman Somanath.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday and held discussions with ISRO Chairman Somanath. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somanath, on Friday (May 24), called upon the industry to invest more in the space sector.

Delivering the keynote address at the US-India Space Cooperation Conference said, “Our big industry houses need to put in more effort in the space sector. They are doing a great job in infrastructure building, industrial ecosystems, and the defence sector. But in space, there has not been a great stride by any big industry till now.”

Mr. Somanath cited the example of ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd, inviting Indian industry partners to manufacture the space agency’s heaviest launcher, Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3).

“This is precisely the approach to build such an investment-heavy rocket as the production cost is also very, very high for such rockets. But then if you create the capability in India through industrial, public partnership, we should be able to produce large numbers, break down the cost of the production and then make it available to the global launch service community,” Mr Somanath said.

Mr. Somanath also stressed the need for international space cooperation as India is embarking on multiple missions, including sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station, setting up India’s own space station by 2035, and landing on the moon.

“As all of you know, to achieve such very, very critical targets, I think we need partners and the participation of many, many people who are legendary leaders in this space domain,” Mr. Somanath said.

US envoy visits ISRO HQ

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, visited the ISRO headquarters on Friday (May 24) and discussed various issues pertaining to space cooperation between the two countries with Mr. Somanath.

“The discussions highlighted both countries’ mutual interests and shared goals in advancing space science, technology, and the space economy. Ongoing associations through various Joint Working Groups, Artemis Accord, NISAR, and the use of the Laser Reflectometer Array on Chandrayaan-3 were also discussed,” ISRO said.

ISRO added that other significant discussions included NASA’s participation in India’s proposal for a G-20 satellite for environment and climate change, an advanced imaging spectrometer satellite as a follow-up mission for NISAR, encouragement of cooperation between commercial companies from both countries for quicker and more effective outcomes, and use of Gaganyaan cargo module as an option for transfer of cargo to the International Space Station. The US Ambassador also proposed a QUAD satellite, ISRO said.

Related Topics

space programme / Bangalore / ISRO

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.