International trade fair on millets and organics sees business transactions of ₹170 crore

January 07, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

The three-day international trade fair on millets and organics that concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday saw total business transactions of ₹170 crore.

According to Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, this includes B2B transactions of ₹150 crore and transactions in stalls amounting to ₹20 crore.

It may be noted that the main intention of the annual fair was to provide a common platform for all stakeholders in the sector of millets and organics to boost exports of the State’s millets and organic produce. The idea is to not only make sure that the millets and organic produce reaches consumers, but to also help provide remunerative markets to farmers, observed an official.

The B2B business agreements were pertaining to transaction of 17,192 MTs of produce, the officials point out. In all, the trade fair witnessed 213 B2B meetings and signing of 41 letters of Intents/MoUs.

The business transactions were pertaining to all varieties of millets, Byadagi chillies, spices, organic jaggery, turmeric powder, and organic vegetables. The fair witnessed a huge demand for millets value-added products like cookies, malts, millets powder, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items etc.

The fair, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saw an estimated 2 lakh visitors in the last three days.

It also saw the participation of delegates from various States besides other countries including Australia, the U.A.E., Kenya, and Kuwait.

In all, the fair had 310 stalls, including 100 under the Karnataka pavilion that were dedicated to farmers, research institutes, and FPOs. It also saw the participation of 35 start-ups engaged in millets and organics business.

Addressing the valedictory function of the fair, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said 51 subject experts had delivered lectures at the fair.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hailed the authorities concerned for organising such an event. Union Minister for Agriculture Arjun Munda hoped that millets and organic cultivation methods would provide a solution to the country’s water woes and issues with soil fertility.

Referring to the popularity of millets and organics in Karnataka and its prime position in the sector, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda observed that Karnataka had also emerged as capital of millets and organics in addition to being a IT and BT hub.