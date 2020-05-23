There will be intermittent power supply from May 26 to June 2 in the following areas coming under Rajarajeshwari Nagar sub-station owing to work related to replacement of 11 KV 17 Nos. of switchgears at 66/11 KV at Rajarajeshwari Nagar sub station. According to a release, the areas that will be affected are: Poornaprajna Layout, Happy Valley Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, Dwarakanagar, Bharath Layout, Uttarahalli Main Road, Vinayaka Layout, Vaddarapalya, Banashankari 5th Stage, BDA 6th Stage and surrounding areas.
Intermittent power supply from May 26 to June 2 in parts of Bengaluru
