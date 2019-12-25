‘Integrated planning and coordination is the solution to city’s problems’

Integrated planning for the city with coordination within and between various agencies is the main solution to the its problems, said the chiefs of major government departments and agencies.

Participating in the ‘Urban Thought Leaders Conclave’ that was held in the city as part of Good Governance Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajapayee on Wednesday, they also agreed that lack of planning was leading to inefficient use of existing resources.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the government is committed to have an integrated approach for the overall development of the city. “The existing integrated systems should be made effective, within and outside the government agencies,” he said.

Sahaya App 2.0 from January 1

Among the major announcements at the conclave was the new version of Sahaya App, which will be available from January 1.

The app, launched by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) a few years ago, was supposed to be a one-stop platform for registering complaints to be addressed by civic officials. However, citizens have complained about the poor interface, absence of a feedback option, and of complaints being closed without being resolved.

The updated version of the app will have automatic assignment of complaints to the officials concerned with the facility for manual override if the assignment is incorrect. It will also have the feature of ‘automatic escalation’ of complaints to higher authorities if officials exceed the time limit to resolve the problem.

“The other important feature of the app is that there is a notification and reminder to the staff or official on the field in case they do not see a complaint,” BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said, adding that a real time dashboard would track field-level staff operations.

BMLTA draft bill submitted

V. Ponnuraj, Commissioner, Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT), said that the draft bill of the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) has been submitted to the government. “The draft of the bill was prepared based on the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority’s document prepared by the government of India,” Mr. Ponnuraj said. This would play an important role in Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA).

The road history project, a ‘mother document’ on all roads in the city to create road history by mapping all roads in the city through GIS, will be implemented in January, Dr. Ashwath Narayan said.