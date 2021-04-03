Bengaluru

Institute closed for violating norms

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Saturday halted operations of a training institute in Rajajinagar 3rd Block until further notice for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.

Health officer Manjula, who conducted an inspection, found classes being taken at the QSpider software training institute, with COVID-19-related protocols such as social distancing and mask wearing being violated, said the civic body in a press release.

Three students without masks were fined ₹750 in all. All 40 members, including staff, were made to undergo RT-PCR test and the institute has been asked to shut operations until further notice.

