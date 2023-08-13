Independence Day in Bengaluru: Stage is all set for Siddaramaiah’s first I-Day address in second stint

August 13, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The stage is all set for the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru. All eyes are on the event, as a new government has taken office and this will be the first time Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will address the state on Independence Day in his second stint. His speech is expected to have political overtones, as it comes in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said all preparations had been made for the Independence Day celebrations and around 1,500 children from various schools in the city would perform in cultural events at the venue. Mr. Giri Nath and City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda and Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban) oversaw the final rehearsal for the event on Sunday morning.

8,000 seats arranged

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be received by senior officials of the three wings of the armed forces at 8.58 a.m., following which he will hoist the national flag at 9 a.m. He will receive a guard of honour from various wings of the state police. This year, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Goa State Police will also be part of the guard of honour

A total of 8,000 seats have been earmarked for the general public, VVIPs, VIPs and special invitees. Invitees are not allowed to carry any belongings, including cigarettes, matchboxes, pamphlets, knives, black clothes, food items, cameras, liquor, water bottle, flags, or crackers.

“The parade will conclude at 11.15 am. Around 1,786 police personnel will be guarding the event. Public will be allowed to carry only phones, wallets, and handbags for women. As part of security measures, 100 CCTV cameras and three baggage scanners, 20 Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD), 40 Hand Held Metal Detector (HHMD) have been installed. Ambulances and fire tenders will be on standby in case of any emergency,” Mr. Dayananda said.

The programme will begin with Naada Geete and Raita Geete. Around 750 children of Karnataka Public School of J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru South Zone will perform a group dance ‘Veera Namana’. “Veera Bhoomi Vidhurashwattha Dhwaja Satyagraha’ will be performed by 700 students of BBMP Composite PU College, Herohalli, Bengaluru North Zone and ‘Rope Skipping’ by 50 children of Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School, Bailahongala, Belagavi District. ‘Kalaripayattu’ will be performed by MEG troop and ‘Tent Pegging’ and Motor Cycle display will be performed by ASC team.

Parking restrictions

As an additional security measure, vehicular movement will be prohibited from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Cubbon Road (between B.R.V. Junction and Kamaraj Road Junction). Traffic diversions will be in place during these two and a half hours.

Motorists cannot park their vehicles on Central Street (Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar bus stand), Cubbon Road (CTO Junction to K.R. Road), or M.G. Road (Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Statue). The police have arranged for alternate routes for motorists.