IND v AUS | BMTC to operate extra buses for third ODI

The BMTC will operate additional buses from and to Chinnaswamy stadium for the third ODI cricket match on January 19 between India and Australia for the benefit of fans.
Buses will be operated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and after the match till 11.30 p.m. on ticket issue basis.
The buses include: SBS-1K: Kadugodi bus stand; G-2: Sarjapura, G-3: Electronics City, G-4: Bannerghatta National Park, G-6: Kengeri, KHB Quarters, G-7: Janapriya Township, G-8: Nelamangala, G-9: Yelahanka 5th Phase, G-10: Yelahanka, G-11: Bagalur; and 317-G: Hosakote.
BMTC will also operate additional buses from Baiyappanahalli, S.V. Road, Nayandahalli and Jaalahalli Cross metro stations.
