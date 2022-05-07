Impersonator misuses top IT officer’s photo in Bengaluru

Cyber crime officials are on the lookout for an impersonator who misused the profile photo of a top official of the IT department and sent messages to the staff.

Based on the complaint filed by Muralidhar Raju, official with the IT head quarters, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the unknown person charging him under impersonation, cheating and under various Sections of the IT Act .

In his complaint, Mr. Raju said that that the accused had used the profile photo of Dinesh Chandra Patwari, Principal Chief Commissioner, Karnataka and Goa and sent messages to the IT staff. The staff verified the number and later realised that someone was misusing the name and picture of their senior.

The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the mobile phone numbers provided by the officials.