HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Illegal hoardings: Zonal JCs, CEs to pay ₹50,000 for failure to implement HC order

August 14, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The HC had directed the BBMP to remove flexes to implement its order, failing which the civic body and the State government have to pay ₹50,000 each in court for every instance of unauthorised hoarding put up in the future.

The HC had directed the BBMP to remove flexes to implement its order, failing which the civic body and the State government have to pay ₹50,000 each in court for every instance of unauthorised hoarding put up in the future. | Photo Credit: file photo

Bengaluru

Zonal Joint Commissioners and Chief Engineers will have to pay ₹50,000 to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) if they fail to remove illegal hoardings and flexes in city, which will then be deposited in the High Court (HC), said a BBMP order.

The HC earlier this month directed the BBMP to remove flexes to implement its order, failing which the civic body and the State government have to pay ₹50,000 each in court for every instance of unauthorised hoarding put up in the future.

The BBMP order has no clarity on whether officials have to pay ₹50,000 each or pool it. The BBMP has to submit a report to the HC on Wednesday after implementing the order. The BBMP order said Joint Commissioners and Chief Engineers of the zones will be made responsible for removal. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.