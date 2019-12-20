IIMB students mark protest with shoes and placards outside campus

The police on Thursday prevented Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) students from staging a protest outside the campus.

After Section 144 of the CrPC came into effect, students decided to take turns and protest in groups of three and four.

However, when the police warned them that they would be detained, they placed slippers and placards outside the campus to symbolically protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the alleged police brutality in other parts of the country. A couple of IIMB faculty members were detained.

An email by a faculty member to the students and the staff said, “Come, stand in solidarity with hundreds of thousands of citizens across the country resisting an unjust and unconstitutional law.”

Students from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) went to Town Hall, where they were detained. Hamza Tariq, president, Student Bar Association, NLSIU, was allegedly roughed up by the police.

When word of their detention spread on the campus, other students also joined the protest.

Meanwhile, scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research, in their personal capacity, had a silent protest inside their campus, and read out a solidarity statement. They condemned the CAA and the alleged police brutality.

A representative, who read the statement, said that they feared the CAA would corrode the secular and democratic fabric of India.

Varsity postpones exams

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and VTU postponed all its examinations scheduled on Friday. These included undergraduate medical and dental examinations and the university has said that the dates will be announced later.