GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIIT-Bangalore to Host RISE 

March 09, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore. | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKARA GRN

International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) is set to host a two-day conclave aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration within academia and the industry. The RISE (Research, Innovation, Society and Entrepreneurship) Conclave on March 22 and 23, 2024, promises to be a dynamic gathering of thought leaders, industry experts, and academia enthusiasts.

According to the release, the first day of the conclave scheduled for March 22, will feature the one-day summit with a theme on ‘Sustaining and Scaling up Innovation & Entrepreneurship in Academia’.

Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore, said, ““The RISE event serves as a central hub for academia to address the challenges and opportunities in cultivating research, innovation and entrepreneurship. We aim to inspire and equip academic institutions to become a core system of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

he conference will kick off with an inaugural session featuring Prof. Srinath Srinivasa, Dean (R&D) at IIIT-Bangalore. Keynote addresses by industry stalwarts, including Mr. Chandran Krishnan, Founder, MD & CEO of Campus Angels, and Mr. Uday Prabhu, Chief Innovation Officer at Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will initiate the rhythm for the day’s discussions.

Related Topics

technology (general) / research

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.