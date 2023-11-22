IIIT-B to host Geoscience and Remote Sensing symposium

November 22, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) is hosting the 2023 IEEE India Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium (InGARSS 2023) from December 10-13, 2023.

The symposium, which is third in its series, is a research conference for remote sensing and geoscience researchers and practitioners. An IEEE GRSS (Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society) regional conference, it is organized by the society’s Bengaluru chapter.

The conference is aimed at providing a platform for sharing knowledge and experience on recent developments and advancements in geoscience and remote sensing technologies, particularly in the context of earth observations, and disaster monitoring, relevant to the Indian subcontinent, and others.

The programme will see plenary keynote talks, research paper presentations, doctoral colloquium, tutorials, community events, industry presentations, and exhibits. It would feature also space technology events in co-operation with international space agencies such as NASA/JPL, ISRO/NRSC, ESA, and DLR.

The opening ceremony of the event on December 10,2023 would feature Dr. Sanghamitra Bandhyopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, as the chief guest.

“Dr. Bandhyopadhyay’s presence reinforces the significant place of machine learning and artificial intelligence in the geoscience domain,” said a release from the event organisers.

The plenary keynote talks will be delivered by Dr. Harini Nagendra, ecologist with Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, Dr. Armando Marino, University of Stirling, UK, and Mr. Rashmit Singh, CTO, Satsure, Bengaluru.

Dr. B. S. Daya Sagar, Head, ISI Bengaluru Campus, Dr. Avik Bhattacharya, IIT Bombay, and Dr. Jaya Sreevalsan Nair, IIIT-B would serve as the general chairs of the conference, and Dr. Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-B, as chief patron.

Dr. Mariko Burgin, IEEE GRSS President and affiliated to NASA/JPL, and Dr. Shiv Mohan, IEEE GRSS India Liaison would be the guests of honour at the inaugural ceremony.

Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director, NRSC, will be representing ISRO for the space missions event.

The conference would also have unique community events for women in engineering, diversity-equity-inclusion, and young professionals. A DST-led program on capacity building run by Dr. Shamita Kumar, Bharathi Vidyapeeth, would look at the role of spatial thinking in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) education in the country.

Cultural event performed by the students of IIIT-B, including art performances, debates, and quiz, will also be part of the programme.

Sponsored by Government of Karnataka’s Machine Intelligence and Robotics (MINRO) Center at IIIT-B, Satsure, Mphasis F1 Foundation, Galaxeye, NRSC, HALG, and TIH IIT Tirupati (IITTNiF), the conference has also received grants from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and ISRO.