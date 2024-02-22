GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIIT-B Innovation Centre and Grameen Foundation team up for National-Level Hackathon: TerraTech Challenge 2024

February 22, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

IIIT-B Innovation Centre recently announced its academic partnership with the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI). This partnership witnessed IIIT-B hosting the TerraTech Challenge 2024 – a National-Level Hackathon in collaboration with GFSI, and the knowledge and technology partner, Protean. The event was held recently, where technology enthusiasts from across the southern states came together to devise innovative solutions addressing critical issues in the domain of financial inclusion.

Dr. Lakshmi Jagannathan, Chief Executive Officer, IIIT-B Innovation Centre, said, “We are delighted to partner with Grameen Foundation for this impactful initiative. The TerraTech Challenge aligns seamlessly with IIIT-B’s commitment to fostering innovation and leveraging technology for societal development.”

The TerraTech Challenge 2024 Hackathon, a flagship initiative by GFSI was aimed at harnessing the potential of technology to drive positive social change. With a primary focus on financial inclusion, the hackathon served as a platform for bright minds to collaborate, ideate and create transformative solutions, said a release.

Arindam Dasgupta, Director, Innovations in Digital Finance, Grameen Foundation, added, “We believed that this Hackathon would not only unearth ground-breaking solutions but also incubate the winning team for a transformative journey ahead.”

technology (general) / computing and information technology

