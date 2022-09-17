IAS officer’s photo misused to commit cyber fraud

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Rakesh Singh has filed a complaint with the central division of cyber crime police alleging that someone has misused his photograph as their display picture (DP) to send messages to his friends and contacts.

Based on the complaint filed on Saturday, the police have registered a case under Section 66(c) (fraudulently or dishonestly make use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of any other person) of the IT Act and are trying to track down the accused through the phone number he was using.

In his complaint, Mr. Singh said that the incident came to light when Special Commissioner , BBMP, Harish Kumar and Deepak called him to inform that they had received messages from a phone number with a photograph of him in the DP. The phone number the fraud was using does not belong to me, he said, asking the police to track down the accused at the earliest to prevent further damages.