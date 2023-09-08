HamberMenu
IAF deputy chief flies HTT-40 trainer aircraft in Bengaluru

Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), HTT-40 has been indigenously designed and developed by the Aircraft Research & Design Centre of HAL

September 08, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit (right) in the HTT-40, in Bengaluru on September 8, 2023.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit flew the Hindustan Turbo Trainer Aircraft - 40 (HTT-40) Basic Trainer Aircraft in Bengaluru on September 8.

Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the aircraft has been indigenously designed and developed by the Aircraft Research & Design Centre of HAL, and is based on the training requirements of the Indian Armed Force (IAF).

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit (right) being briefed about the HTT-40, in Bengaluru on September 8, 2023.

The HTT-40 is a fully aerobatic aircraft, powered by a four bladed turbo-prop engine. It is fitted with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit, modern avionics and latest safety features, including a zero-zero ejection seat. The trainer has a maximum speed of 450 kilometres per hour, and a maximum service ceiling of six kilometres.

The HTT-40 first flew on May 31, 2016, and obtained system level certification on June 6, 2022. Process of securing clearance by Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification for the full aircraft is currently underway.

The IAF signed a contract with HAL for the supply of 70 aircraft, the induction of which will commence on September 15, 2025 and continue till March 15, 2030. The HTT-40 will enhance the quality of training of ab-initio pilots of the IAF. The procurement will include a Full Mission Simulator for the aircraft, which will supplement the aerial training, allowing pilots to practice different profiles on the ground, prior to the sorties.

