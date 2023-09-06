September 06, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

IBM renewed its research collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru to transform and drive breakthrough innovations in hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

IIT Bombay joined the IBM AI Horizon Network in 2018 to advance AI research in India. In 2021, IBM and IISc. launched the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies.

Through the collaboration, IBM aims to drive innovation and provide practical solutions to complex global challenges by tapping the intellectual talent of students, faculty and industry researchers.

Prof. Yogesh Simmhan, Associate Professor, Department of Computational and Data Sciences, IISc., said, “The engagement with IBM researchers is helping us explore some of the practical dimensions of the research challenges in cloud platforms and sustainability, and investigate the means to democratise access to quantum hardware in the cloud for scientific and enterprise applications. Our doctoral students also appreciate the chance to engage with leading researchers and practitioners from IBM Research.”

What will the collaborations focus on?