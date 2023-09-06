  • Extending the prior research in natural language processing and question answering, while striving to provide more comprehensive and accurate responses. In terms of performance optimisation, the major focus will be on achieving fast and efficient results when performing inferencing on devices, such as smartphones and in hybrid cloud environments.  
  • Machine learning for time series involving deep generative AI models for multi-variate data, and self-supervised representation learning models. These innovations can bring the power of foundation models and generative AI to multiple application areas, such as healthcare, Industry 4.0, and smarter cities.  
  • Creating sophisticated computer programs that can detect and explain fake news and half-truths using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. The aim is to improve upon the earlier research on biases and trust in AI, making sure that false information is accurately identified and thoroughly explained.  
  • Building new technologies to orchestrate and optimise workloads in a hybrid cloud environment, including edge clouds, quantum-classical, and serverless. The goal will be to leverage observability and analytics capabilities spanning the hybrid multi-cloud environment to efficiently manage resources and seamlessly orchestrate workloads, to improve the performance and reliability of applications.  
  • Developing techniques for sustainable computing, involving devising methods to accurately quantify and optimise carbon emissions for hybrid cloud workloads and studying emerging architectures for their performance-power trade-off.  