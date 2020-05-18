Bengaluru

Hotel industry awaiting clarity on reopening

The hotel industry, which was hoping for a reprieve, is still awaiting clarity from the State Government. According to the order issued by the MHA, hotels and restaurants may continue to operate their kitchens for take away service alone.

Bangalore Hoteliers’ Association president P.C. Rao told The Hindu that a week ago, representatives of the association urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to allow hotels and restaurants in the city to operate.

“The State government is yet to issue its restrictions and relaxations. We hope the government comes to the rescue of the hotel industry that has been worst hit by the lockdown,” he said.

He claimed that before the lockdown, the turnover for the over 3,500 hotels and restaurants in the city was nearly ₹25 crore a day. “After the lockdown was imposed, we are losing this revenue every day,” he said, adding that revenue from take away/parcel services was negligible.

Mr. Rao also said neither the Centre nor the State government had announced any relief for the hospitality sector. “The sector provides employment and is a big consumer of farm products,” he added.

