Hilton Garden Inn launched in Bengaluru
Hospitality industry is looking forward to a bright future, says head of Hilton in India
As the markets are coming out of the clutches of the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry is looking forward to a bright future, said Navjit Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Hilton in India.
“As we come out of the pandemic and look forward to a brighter future for the hospitality industry, our commitment to grow our estate in India remains on track,” Ahluwalia said on March 1 in connection with the opening of the first hotel property under the Hilton Garden Inn brand, a budget property, in Bengaluru at Embassy Manyata Business Park.
This 353-key hotel is part of the upcoming Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata complex that comprises 619-key dual-branded Hilton properties, Hilton Garden Inn and Hilton, and a 60,000 sq.ft. convention centre.
Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy Office Parks REIT, said, “The Hilton Garden Inn will offer ease and convenience to our park occupiers and their guests, and presents an integrated solution for many corporates as they return to the office.”
