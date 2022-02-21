Hijab row: Bengaluru Police extents prohibitory orders till March 8

A Muslim college student, wearing a hijab, walks past her college in Udupi, Karnataka . (Representational image only) | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prohibitory orders within the radius of 200 metres around educational institutes has been extended up to two more weeks.

Karnataka has witnessed several demonstrations in the last week over the hijab issue, which had forced the state government to declare a holiday for high schools and colleges till Friday.

As a preventive step, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant issued prohibitory orders on Monday, banning all types of protests near educational institutions in the city till March 8.

The jurisdictional police have been directed to step up vigil and intensify patrolling to monitor law and order situations during prohibitory orders.