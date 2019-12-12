High levels of methane caused Bellandur lake fire?

A study by the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UK CEH), UK, has found out that exceptionally high levels of methane gas from untreated raw sewage is the likely cause for Bellandur Lake regularly catching fire.

The research was done in collaboration with the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE). The findings were presented at a workshop on 'Solutions for Rejuvenating Bengaluru’s Lakes.'

The research has highlighted that methane stocks in the water of Bellandur lake was more than 1,000 times the levels seen in less-polluted lakes.

The team compared methane levels in Bellandur Lake which received untreated sewage effluent from lakhs of people, with Jakkur Lake, which received treated effluents.

“Not only are these high levels of methane a fire hazard to residents in the city, they are also a major source of greenhouse gases, as methane is 20-times as potent a greenhouse gas as carbon dioxide. So improving the water quality of the city’s lakes will also reduce the city’s carbon footprint,” said Laurence Carvalho of UK CEH and Priyanka Jamwal of ATREE.

“We are engaging with lake community groups and NGOs to make decisions on the types and scale of wastewater treatment solutions needed to restore our precious lakes,” said Ms. Jamwal.