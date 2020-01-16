Herman Miller says it is bullish on Indian IT mart

Nasdaq-listed Herman Miller, Inc. a provider of furnishings and related technologies and services, has opened its new 2,500 sq.ft. office facility in the city.

The new facility, the company said on Thursday, would support India and various other geographies across the world in terms of design, IT, R&D, finance and others.

Jeremy Hocking, President, Herman Miller International said the company commenced its operation in 2005 in India and had witnessed a 60% Year-on -Year (YoY) growth in the premium office furniture category and is poised to grow at a pace of 25% in FY 19-20.

The company also launched its Atlas Office Landscape workstation and Cosm chair in India. As per the company, Atlas Office Landscape, designed by internationally acclaimed designer Tim Wallace, brings together height adjustability and collaborative working, while offering flexibility without being constrained by structures.

Cosm chair uses a revolutionary technology Auto-Harmonic Tilt that instantly responds to the user’s body movement when seated and provides optimal support and a more neutral balance. This tilt mechanism is a culmination of two decades of design, research and engineering that is further deepened with Herman Miller’s understanding of how people sit and work, it said.