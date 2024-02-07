GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy vehicles and buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring Road

February 07, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To decongest traffic movement on the Marathahalli Outer Ring Road, the HAL traffic police banned the movement of heavy goods vehicles, BMTC, and private buses on the service road of Marathahalli Outer Ring Road.

According to an official release, heavy vehicles can take a U-turn at the ISRO junction in Karthiknagar to proceed towards ITPL, Kadugodi, Varthur Kodi and move further.

Vehicles coming towards the city can take a left turn at ISRO junction to move on Doddanekkundi Village to reach HAL airport road.

However, school vehicles are allowed to ply on the service road.

