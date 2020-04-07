Health check for pregnant, lactating mothers

Pregnant women, lactating mothers, and infants and children aged less than five years, who are currently being housed in the various temporary facilities will be given medical health checkups by the civic body. Nirmala Buggi, BBMP’s Chief Health Officer (Clinical), has been made the nodal officer and has been directed to conduct the health check-up camps with immediate effect.

In a circular issued on Monday, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that six Mobile Medical Units will conduct the check-ups, as well as provide antenatal care, supplementation with iron and folic acid for anaemia, multivitamins for micro nutritional deficiency, screening for high risk pregnancy, etc. Drugs and medicines will be distributed free of cost. If any lab investigation cannot be carried out in the mobile medical units, samples are to be sent to the civic body’s laboratories.