Head constable suspended for helping drug case accused

A head constable attached to Sadashivanagar was suspended on Thursday for allegedly helping the accused involved in an international drug racket. Another officer in the South Division of the Bengaluru police, who is yet to be named, is facing an inquiry.

“The accused head constable Prabhakar will be taken into custody and will be questioned on the details of the role he played abetting the accused drug peddlers,” said a senior police officer.

Prabhakar is the third police policeman to be suspended this year for abetting those accused in drug cases currently being investigated by the Central Crime Branch. His role was exposed after CCB officials questioned three men they had arrested in Goa on November 9.

One of the accused is Darshan Lamani, former Minister Rudrappa Lamani’s son. He allegedly sheltered his associates Hemanth and Suneesh who were evading the police after being accused of procuring drugs via the darknet and selling it.

The police, during the course of investigation found that the constable, Prabhakar, was in constant touch with the accused, sharing crucial information on the ongoing investigation. CCB officials reported the matter to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who in turn suspended him for dereliction of duty.

“Call record details and other information gathered revealed that Prabhakar was also providing them with locations of the police team tracking the accused when they were absconding. This helped the trio monitor the CCB team and shift locations accordingly to evade arrest. Prabhakar was in turn getting paid a huge sum to betray the police,” said a senior official.

The CCB have identified another police personnel from the South Division who was allegedly in touch with the accused. “Further investigations are on to ascertain his role and action will be taken based on the report submitted,” a senior police officer said. Mr. Pant warned that nobody would be spared. Strict action will be taken against those involved with antisocial elements, he said.