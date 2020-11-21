Head constable arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested Head Constable Prabhakar, attached to Sadashivanagar Police Station, who was under investigation for alleged collusion with the accused in a drug racket. He was suspended on November 13 after the probe revealed he was in touch with the accused who were on the run, helping them evade arrest.
The CCB had recently arrested three men – Darshan Lamani, son of former minister Rudrappa Lamani, and two of his associates Suneesh and Hemanth from Goa – for allegedly procuring narcotics over the dark net. Their investigation had revealed that Prabhakar had been in constant touch with the accused updating them on the movement of CCB teams tracking them. The probe revealed that he was paid for this information.
Sources say another police personnel, whose identity the CCB is yet to reveal, is also under the scanner.
