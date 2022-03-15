HC sets 15 days deadline for BBMP to repair all roads in CBD areas

The bench said that BBMP has to survey the CBD area within three days to identify stretches require repair works and filling up of potholes and complete the repair work using proper technology and machines

Expressing grief over the untimely death of 27-year-old motorcyclist, who fell from his vehicle due to bad patch of road near Yelahanka New Town and succumbed to the injuries on Sunday night, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday set 15 days deadline to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to repair all roads and fill potholes in the areas falling under the Central Business District (CBD).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar issued the direction while rejecting the working plan submitted by the BBMP for carrying out road repair work by dividing the roads into various categories.

The bench said that the BBMP has to survey the CBD area within three days to identify stretches require repair works and filling up of potholes and complete the repair work using proper technology and machines.

Expressing displeasure over the failure of the BBMP in carrying out the pothole filling or road repair work in swift manner despite several earlier direction from the court, the Bench said that it is time to complete road repair work in war footing manner.

As the BBMP has said that major damage for the roads are caused by the development works undertaken by various agencies, the Bench directed the BBMP to furnish the names of agencies, including the Bangalore Waster Supply and Drainage Board, GAIL Ltd, etc to implead them as parties to the petition. The BBMP has told the bench that coordinating with other utility service providing agency is an issue that required to be addressed.

Both the BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Engineer-in-Chief S.Prabhakra, who were personally present in the court, assured that bench that all major repair works would be completed within 15 days in CBD areas.

Earlier, BBMP advocate V. Sreenidhi told the bench that a First Information Report has been lodged in connection with the digging of road at Muneshwara Layout, M.S. Palya near Yelahanka New Town following the death of motorcyclist Ashwin B. Jodge. The BBMP has told the bench the road where Ashwin died was fully asphalted six months ago and it is ascertaining about the agency that has damaged the road.