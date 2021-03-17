HC seeks number of cases in eight CEN crimes police stations in city

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to give details of number of cases registered in the eight Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) crimes police stations in the city and final reports submitted after completion of investigation.
Also, the court directed the government to decide the hardware and software requirement of each CEN stations and find out whether required equipments were made available or not.
A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreenniwas Oka and Justice M.G. Shukure Kamal, passed the order while hearing a PIL petition by Sudha Katwa, a city-based advocate.
The court also asked the government to examine whether staff available is adequate and what are the facilities extend to each CEN station.
It was complained in the petition that CEN stations lack adequate staff, vehicle, equipment, and other infrastructure while pointing out that only 56 staff deployed for all the eight stations as against the required strength of 240.
