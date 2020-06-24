HC notice on widening Ramana Maharshi Road

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered issue of notices to the State government and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a PIL petition, which is seeking directions for widening Ramana Maharshi Road as per clearance given by the apex court, and to scientifically regulate traffic on this stretch.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the order on a petition filed by Samarpana, a cultural and social service organisation.
The petitioner has complained that the government failed to widen the stretch between BDA junction and Mehkri Circle despite the apex court giving clearance for widening by utilising a portion of land of Bangalore Palace; litigation on its acquisition by the government is pending in the apex court.
The petitioner pointed out that road users face hardship every day due to the narrow path, badly designed Hebbal flyover and unscientific management of vehicle movement between BDA junction and Mehkri Circle.
The petitioner has also pointed out that the High Court, in another petition, had directed the State government to grant necessary clearance to the BBMP for widening the road and to issue TDR certificates to the owners of Bangalore Palace land in terms of the order of the apex court as BBMP had proposed to widen the road by acquiring around 15 acres of Bangalore Palace land.
