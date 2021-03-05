HC directs BBMP to examine encroachment of footpath by police, metro

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike to depute its officers to examine allegations made in a PIL petition that the city police and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation have encroached on the footpaths in several locations in the city. The court also directed the BMRCL, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd and the City Police to look into the allegation of encroachment of footpaths made in the petition.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty issued the directions on a petition filed by M/s Letzkit Foundation.
The petitioner has submitted a photograph taken in Jayanagar where a large number of seized vehicles are dumped on the footpaths around the Jayanagar police station.
It has been pointed out in the petition that large spaces, including footpaths, around metro stations were being used for parking of vehicles while pointing out that this situation has arisen due to the failure of the BMRCL to provide sufficient parking space.
Facility of parking of both two and four-wheelers are available only in three of the 45 metro stations, 17 stations have parking only for two-wheelers and the remaining 28 stations have no space for parking, the petitioner pointed out.
