HC asks police about action taken on Indiranagar residents’ complaints

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the city police to inform it by June 13 the action initiated on complaints of noise pollution caused in Indiranagar because of the operation of over 100 pubs and other liquor joints.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar issued the direction while orally cautioning that the court would view seriously any failure on part of the police to act as per the law. The Bench noted that a series of complaints have been submitted to top-level police officers by residents’ groups.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by the Defence Colony Residents’ Association, other RWAs and individuals from areas surrounding Indiranagar.

It was pointed out that there were more than 100 pubs, bars and restaurants within a radius of 2 km, and that there were playing music till 1 a.m., disturbing residents. The petitioners said many liquor joints were being allowed to operate even though they have violated a number of laws.

It was claimed that the mushrooming of liquor joints in the locality has resulted in sporadic increase in crime, including crimes against women and senior citizens, besides the conduct of nefarious activities, including drug peddling, in the predominantly residential area and surrounding parks and playgrounds. Furthermore, there has been an increase in traffic and noise pollution too, the petitioners said.

The petitioners sought directions to the authorities not to grant any new liquor vending licence in Indiranagar and to cancel the licence of liquor joints established in violation of municipal and excise laws. They also urged the court to direct the police to implement the directions given by the Supreme Court in its 2018 verdict in the case of Karnataka Live Band Restaurants Association vs State of Karnataka to ensure that such joints do not cause noise pollution and adhere to fire safety norms.