HC asks BMRCL to clarify on use of Aarogya Setu app

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd to clarify whether it has proposed to make the use of Aarogya Setu app mandatory for passengers to travel in metro rail when it starts operation.
The court also asked the Union government to clarify whether the use of the app as a generic preventive measure in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for offices and other workplaces, is mandatory.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition, filed by Anivar A. Aravind, a city-based software engineer working for a non-profit organisation to protect people’s rights in the digital space.
Though the Centre had already clarified to the court that using the Aarogya Setu app was only an option and not mandatory for travelling by air and train, as travellers could submit a self-declaration form instead of using the app, it was contended on behalf of the petitioner that the BMRCL is making the use of the app mandatory for metro, and it is mandatory for staff of certain central government and other offices, and workplaces.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath