‘Has govt. fixed timeline to vaccinate entire population?’

HC also asks govt. to explain claim that children will get routine immunisation in anganwadis, schools

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday asked the State government whether it has fixed a timeline to vaccinate the entire population of eligible group with COVID-19 vaccines.

The court also asked the government to explain the claim that children would be given routine immunisation in anganwadis and schools when the institutes are closed.

A Special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued the direction while hearing PIL petitions on issues related to the pandemic.

The government told the court that “routine immunisation at schools had resumed, and children up to the age of 5 are being vaccinated in anganwadis, while children between the ages of 10 and 16 are being vaccinated at schools.”

On the availability of vaccines, the government told the Bench that around 55.06 lakh doses (42.6 lakh doses under government quota and 12.45 lakh doses under private hospitals quota) for Covishield and 8.06 lakh doses (6.12 lakh doses for government quota and 1.93 lakh doses for private hospital quota) of Covaxin would be made available by the Central government for August.