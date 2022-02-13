Guard who hid marijuana wrapped in plastic in newly constructed drains in Bengaluru arrested

He was among four held in two cases; 13.3kg of marijuana seized

The Nandini Layout police arrested a security guard from Odisha who allegedly hid marijuana wrapped neatly in a protective plastic covering in newly constructed but yet to be operational drains in the city. He was among the three arrested by the Nandini Layout police as part of a special drive carried out by the north division police. In total, the police arrested four persons in two cases on Saturday and seized 13.3 kg of marijuana.

“The security guard worked at a firm in Bengaluru and sourced marijuana from his contacts in his home town. He would travel to Odisha, pick up the consignments which he would pack in a cloth and stash in his backpack before boarding a train back to Bengaluru,” said a senior police officer.

He and two of his associates were arrested by a police team who raided a place under Lakshmidevinagar bridge. They were nabbed while they were waiting for their customers.

Based on his confession, the police recovered 10 kg of marijuana hidden in drains and other locations across the city. “He and his two associates have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and taken into custody for further investigation,” the police officer added.

As part of the drive, in a similar operation, the Yeshwantpur police recovered 3.3 kg of marijuana from an alleged drug peddler. He was caught while allegedly selling marijuana in small packets to his clients at Shariff Nagar. “He sourced drugs from his contact in K.R. Puram and often hired autorickshaw drivers to deliver drugs to clients with the promise of hefty tips and double the normal fare,” said the police.

He was arrested after the police received a tip-off from an autorickshaw driver.