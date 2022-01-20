Guard, son electrocuted while cleaning sump

A security guard and his 10-year-old son were electrocuted while they were cleaning a water sump on the premises of a residential apartment in Sultan Palya near R.T. Nagar on Wednesday morning.

Sainath was helping his father Rajiv, 32, with some housekeeping work.

According to a senior police officer, around 7.30 a.m., Rajiv, who had entered the sump to clean it, came in contact with a live wire that was connected to the motor. When Sainath saw his father collapse, he tried to help him, and fell into the sump and was electrocuted.

Rajiv’s wife Annamma who was busy with the day’s chores heard a sound and came out to investigate.

When she saw their bodies, she called for help. The supervisor of the apartment, who had assigned Rajiv the job, rushed to their help.

Both father and son were taken to a hospital in the area where they were declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint filed by Annamma, the police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the owner and supervisor of the apartment. “The management had not provided any safety measures, which led to the mishap,” said the police.