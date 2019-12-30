Growing outrage over felling of 3,500 trees

With 3,559 trees slated to be felled for various projects, including road-widening and Namma Metro, there is a lot of outrage among citizens and environmental activists.

The four-member Tree Expert Committee, constituted following directions of the Karnataka High Court, has inspected the locations. However, the committee has sought another date for the inspection as many trees have been left out and owing to incomplete numbering.

That apart, the fact that no public consultation has been held is another reason for the committee to seek another date for the inspection, following which a report will be submitted.

R. Ganeshan, member of the Tree Expert Committee, told The Hindu that as per the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976, public consultation is a must. “It is a different matter that this has not been followed historically. The High Court had taken cognisance and directed the government to form the committee, besides elicit public opinion,” he said and added that the report on public consultation, including the suggestions and recommendations, should be submitted to the committee.

Mr. Ganeshan added that during the inspection, they found a higher percentage of non-indigenous species marked for felling for projects mentioned within BBMP limits, while it was the other way around on the outskirts. “Many exotic, fast growing, low-density wood-bearing trees do not have a life span of more than 20 years. The trees that we recommend even for transplanting should be hardy species with long life, which will have better chances for survival,” he added.

Environmentalist Vijay Nishanth and activist Arun Prasad stressed on the need for public consultation. “Without public consultation, there is no transparency. The whole objective of the High Court's direction was to ensure transparency and that as many trees as possible are saved from the axe,” said Mr. Nishanth.

On Monday, Mr. Prasad and a few activists met senior officials of the Department of Forest to submit their objections to the projects that require felling of trees. “Why are projects not conceived in a way that no tree is felled? The project details must be made public, and public consultation must be held,” he said and added that notification on the consultation must be sent to all stakeholders in advance.