Groundnut prices rise by half at Kadalekai Parishe

Be prepared to pay more for groundnuts at the Kadalekai Parishe — the three-day annual groundnut fair in Basavanagudi — that began on Monday. According to traders and farmers, the price has increased by nearly 50% since last year primarily because of poor rainfall.

Mangamma, a trader at the festival, said: “We used to charge ₹20 per cup. This year, I have set the price at ₹30 per cup. This is because of the relatively low level of rainfall compared to last year. The supply of peanuts has also decreased.”

The price rise has not deterred customers who thronged the parishe. Hundreds of vendors were seen carefully arranging their produce in large piles on newspapers and plastic sacks, bordering on either side of the narrow road. Vendors selling chaat, sweets, earrings and cosmetic items also set up stalls and carts.

Farmers and traders who were worried that the prices would deter buyers were happy with the flow of patrons. Some vendors however noted that customers were buying groundnuts in smaller quantities. Many visitors, too, admitted that they were not buying in large quantities. “Now, I simply buy one kg of peanuts instead of two,” says Sarala S., a resident of Vijayanagar.

Sheela Ramchandrani, a former teacher, travelled from Bannerghatta Road to attend the festival. “Although the prices have increased this year, I don’t mind. Such things can’t be helped. The Kadalekai Parishe has expanded from being simply a celebration of peanuts and groundnuts to something larger. The festival is still a very good experience,” she said.