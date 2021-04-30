Bengaluru

Govt. extends timings of milk parlours

Relenting to the demand from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), the State government has decided to extend the time allowed for sale of milk and milk products in its parlours till 8 p.m.

As per the earlier guidelines, they were allowed to be open only between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. during the 14-day lockdown like all other shops selling essential commodities.

The Hindu had reported on Wednesday that the KMF was facing a Herculean task of sustaining during the lockdown. Ever since the short window of sale kicked in on Saturday, milk sales were down by over 27%. An emergency meeting of the KMF on Wednesday sought extension of timings.

