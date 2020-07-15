Govt. advises Christ university not to conduct exams for intermediate semesters

The State Higher Education department has written a letter to Christ (Deemed to be University) “advising” them not to conduct online examinations for intermediate semesters.

The letter comes after several students and student organisations protested against the university’s decision to conduct exams for intermediate semesters. The department has advised the university to promote students based on their internal evaluation and the performance of students in the previous semester. The online examinations began on Monday.

Although the institution comes under the University Grants Commission, the State government has written the letter to the Vice Chancellor. The government has advised them that they can conduct examination for final year students.

For State-run universities, the government cancelled examinations for intermediate semesters and decided to hold them only for final semester students.