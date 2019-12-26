Bengaluru

Government employees turn up for work only after solar eclipse

more-in

Many ministers did not turn up for work till noon

Offices of the State government in Bengaluru wore a deserted look during the morning hours on Thursday, as a large number of employees, cutting across grades, stayed at home till noon owing to the solar eclipse.

Nearly 80% of employees in almost all government offices, including Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and MS Building, skipped work in the morning hours citing the solar eclipse. Even attendance of employees in the Chief Minister’s Office in the secretariat was negligible, sources said.

Attendance was poor in offices of ministers as many ministers did not turn up for work in the State secretariat till noon.

Sources in the Secretariat said employees had breakfast after the end of the solar eclipse and started attending offices around noon. The number of applicants in government offices and BengaluruOne offices too was poor during the morning hours.

Unlike the Odisha government, the Karnataka government had not declared a holiday on Thursday. However, a good number of employees had applied for leave, sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 8:39:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/government-employees-turn-up-for-work-only-after-solar-eclipse/article30404431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY