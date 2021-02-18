Bengaluru

Gold biscuits found hidden in football

Air Intelligence Unit officials at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday night recovered gold biscuits concealed inside a miniature football that was left behind in an aircraft that had arrived from Dubai.

According to officials, the toy football was discovered while they were conducting a search after passengers disembarked. It had two gold biscuits weighing 233.28 gm, estimated to be around ₹11.3 lakh. The officials are trying to identify the passenger who abandoned the football for fear of getting caught.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 12:47:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/gold-biscuits-found-hidden-in-football/article33865740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY