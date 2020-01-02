Goa flight makes emergency landing at KIA

SpiceJet flight (SG3105) from Chennai to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday owing to a crack in the windshield.

The flight landed at 12.17 pm. All passengers and crew were reported to be safe.

A SpiceJet spokesperson stated, “While cruising, the outer pane of the P2 side windshield cracked. The pilot in command decided to divert the flight to Bengaluru. The aircraft landed safely at Bengaluru.”