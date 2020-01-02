Bengaluru

Goa flight makes emergency landing at KIA

more-in

Crew reported a crack in windshield

SpiceJet flight (SG3105) from Chennai to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday owing to a crack in the windshield.

The flight landed at 12.17 pm. All passengers and crew were reported to be safe.

A SpiceJet spokesperson stated, “While cruising, the outer pane of the P2 side windshield cracked. The pilot in command decided to divert the flight to Bengaluru. The aircraft landed safely at Bengaluru.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 10:50:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/goa-flight-makes-emergency-landing-at-kia/article30463760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY