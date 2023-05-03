Go First flights grounded as airline suspends operations

May 03, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

More than 20 flights of beleaguered airline Go First were grounded on Wednesday at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The airline, which has filed for bankruptcy with the National Company Law Tribunal and also suspended flights scheduled between May 3 and 5, operates between 20 and 25 flights daily from Bengaluru.

Mounting loss

However, with the suspension of flights due to mounting loss all its aircraft were grounded, said airport sources.

“On May 2, there were a few flights cancelled. As announced by the airline there would be no flights between May 3 and 5. From Bengaluru, they operate between 20 and 25 flights per day,” said airport sources.

The cancellation of flights puts a spanner in the travel schedules of several passengers, who had booked their tickets with the airline.

Some of the passengers were seen arguing with the airline staff demanding that alternative arrangements be made and that their ticket money be refunded.

To be refunded

While announcing the cancellation of flights, the airline has said that it will refund the money to its passengers.

“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled for May 3, 4, and 5 May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience. A full refund will be issued through the original mode of payment shortly. We acknowledge the flight cancellation might have disrupted plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. We thank you for your patience,” the airline said on Tuesday.