Giraffe dies of asphyxiation at Bannerghatta Biological Park

Animal got trapped when he left enclosure unsupervised

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) lost a male giraffe on Sunday afternoon. According to sources, the giraffe, Yadunandan, left his enclosure unsupervised and entered the treatment area. “But his neck got trapped in the rods leading to asphyxiation,” said the source.

According to sources, the animal twisted his 6-feet neck when he got entangled.

An official at BBP told The Hindu that the treatment area is located at the back end of the enclosure where the giraffe was confined. The park has a kraal for its giraffes spread over 7,000 square metres of the land. “It is an unfortunate incident. Animals are taken to the treatment area under the supervision of the staff,” said the official.

On Sunday, Yadunadan entered it by accident, and started panicking when he couldn’t extricate itself. “The animal twisted his neck twice in an effort to escape. It’s possible that the giraffe’s ossicones [conical skin-covered bone structures on the head] got stuck. Our staff, including the veterinary doctor, rushed to his aid immediately, but in five to six minutes he died of asphyxiation.”

When asked whether it was a lapse on the part of staff, the official said, “We are looking into the issue and an enquiry is on.”

Gift from Mysuru zoo

Yadunadan was a gift from the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysuru, to keep Gowri, the lone female giraffe at the BBP , company. He arrived in April 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.