GES 2019 | ‘Services sector can help govt. achieve $5 trillion GDP target’

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Railways said more than 2,500 B2B interactions that are expected to happen at the GES 2019 over the next three days would take the services sector in India to a new level.

He was speaking at the opening session of Global Exhibition of Services here on Tuesday.

The time has come for all stakeholders to come together to ensure that India excels in the field of services, he said. The sector has the potential to be the largest job creator in the country, and over the next five years, it can contribute $3 trillion out of the $5 trillion GDP target set by the government, Mr. Goyal said.

According to him, it is the manufacturing and services that will be the growth engines of the economy, and both sectors need to work together, as without the services, manufacturing cannot succeed, and without manufacturing, services cannot grow.

In the 12 champion sectors identified by the government, Mr. Goyal said India can lead the world. All it requires is a strong sense of self-belief. According to him, India needs to move beyond BPOs, and work towards adopting new-age technologies such as AI, block chain, machine learning and engage with the rest of the world on equal terms.