German testing firm to invest ₹130 crore in Bengaluru

The company will set up its second lab in the city

Munich-based TÜV SÜD laid the foundation stone for an additional testing lab and office facility in Bengaluru on December 9. The firm is engaged in testing products, materials and components.

The new facilty for testing and certifying electrical and electronic products and medical devices would come up on three acres of land at KIADB Hitech Defense and Aerospace Park, Devanahalli. The 70,000 square feet lab is scheduled for completion in early 2023 at an investment of ₹130 crore.

This would be TÜV SÜD's second lab facility in Bengaluru, the first one being the Food Health & Beauty laboratory in Peenya Industrial Estate.

The new investment would add to the company's existing network of testing laboratories across India catering to electrical and electronics, food, seafood, textile, leather, toys, hardlines and environmental requirements.

As a result of this investment, TÜV SÜD will be able to offer a one-stop testing and certification solution for most electrical and electronic products, and medical devices for national and international markets. The lab will cater to diverse industries such as IT, audio and video, telecommunications, lighting and lighting fixtures, household products, automotive electronics, industrial electronics, machinery equipment, components, active medical devices, in vitro diagnostic devices and non-active medical devices.