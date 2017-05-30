Garment shop raided

Officials of the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday raised a ready-made garment shop and seized cloths worth ₹ 3.4 lakh, which were being sold under reputed international brands. Based on a tip-off, a team of officials raided Sai Fashions in Nagarabhavi and arrested the shop owner Dhananjaya (26). The accused confessed to buying local ready-made garments and stitch logos of reputed international brands.

Man arrested for vehicle thefts

The J.J. Nagar police have arrested a 23-year-old for stealing bikes and recovered 12 motorcycles worth ₹ 6 lakh from him. The accused, Naveed, is a habitual offender and was recently released from the prison on bail. He would steal bikes parked in front of houses. The accused has been named in 12 vehicle theft cases and remanded to judicial custody.

Armed men damage actor’s car

A group of four armed men on bikes damaged a car belonging to a Kannada actor parked at the Ramanagar district court premises on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Arjun Dev, the protagonist of ‘Yuga Purusha,’ went to the court to attend a hearing. After parking the car, he got down and was on a call when four men on bikes, with their faces covered with masks and helmets, smashed the windshield with an iron rod and sped away. The actor later filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Ijur police.