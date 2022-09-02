Gang of sandalwood thieves arrested

The High Grounds station police arrested a gang of sandalwood thieves and recovered 147 kg of sandalwood oil and 730 kg of sandalwood, valued at ₹3 crore.

The accused have been identified as Govindaswamy, Maadu, Venkatesh, Ramachandra, Vasim Beig, Ramachandrappa, Nanjegowda, and Varadaraju.

According to the police, five of the accused are from Tamil Nadu, and the other three from Karnataka.

The police said the accused had stolen the sandalwood in the range of High Grounds, Sadashivanagar, Jayanagar, Madiwala, K.R. Puram, Yeshwanthpur, and Kengeri forest limits.

During the enquiry, another 10 cases were cracked, said the police.