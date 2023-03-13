HamberMenu
G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Regional Meet today

March 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The G-20-Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) regional meet and national roadshow is being held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The G20-DIA has been launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to recognise and support innovators that have digital solutions for global impact.

In this regard, a G20-DIA regional meet and national roadshow is being organised by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and The GAIN, a startup accelerator to showcase G20-DIA across India and bring together stakeholders such as government officials, international delegates, investors, successful innovators, seasoned entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and others to explore opportunities for global impact.

According to the organisers the highlights of the G20-DIA regional meet and national roadshow are networking with relevant stakeholders, exploration of opportunities to showcase innovators venture at the G20-DIA Grand Summit which will be to be held in August in Bengaluru and explore opportunity to engage with government, national and international stakeholders through upcoming startup programmes. The organisers said that the themes of the G20-DIA regional meet are health-tech, agri-tech, circular economy, sustainability, ed-tech, fin-tech and secured digital infrastructure.

