Free medicated stents for 150 poor cardiac patients 

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, in collaboration with Medtronic, the U.S., and Govindaraju Subramani, Heart Foundation, Illinois, the U.S., will organise a free three-day angioplasty workshop for 150 patients from June 24 on its premises on Bannerghatta Road in the city.

According to hospital director C.N. Manjunath, the workshop has been planned for 150 poor patients and financially constrained senior citizens across the State.

High-quality medicated imported stents will be given for free to all these patients. Those who have already undergone coronary angiogram and have been advised angioplasty can avail this benefit.

Patients have to produce either the BPL card or the low-income certificate at the time of admission. Registration must be done before June 20.

For registration, contact office of the Director Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on 080-22977422/ 22977433 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.